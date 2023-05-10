Pak sending drugs to India via drones, involving youth in terrorist activities: National Akali Dal President

The president of National Akali Dal, Paramjit Singh Pamma, in a press conference, slammed Pakistan for sheltering those working against India through ISIS. He said Pakistan pretends to be friends with India but provides security to senior Khalistani militants on their soil.

The party president said Pakistan had been under fire in recent times over these issues, particularly after the recent visit of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to India.

Pamma attributed the recent killing of Paramjit Singh Panjwar, Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief to two reasons, first, to get rid of the liability, and second, to clean its terrorist land.

He further added that Pakistan has now realised the growing insignificance of senior Khalistani militant leaders like Wadhwa Singh, Ranjit Singh Neeta, and Lakhveer Singh Rode. With the involvement of other youth such as Harvinder Singh Rinda, the Pakistani security agency is sending drugs to India with the help of drones.

The plan is to get rid of Khalistan's old operatives, of which the killing of Panjwar was the first such action, noted Pamma.