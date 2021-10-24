Now, both Kashmir, Jammu will get developed together, says Indian Home Minister Amit Shah at rally

At a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir during his three-day visit, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said that the time for sidelining the people of Jammu has come to an end, and now both Kashmir and Jammu will be developed together.

This is Shah’s first visit after the Centre had revoked the erstwhile state's special status and bifurcated it into union territories on August 5, 2019.

In the rally in Bhagwati Nagar area, the home minister said no one will now be able to create any hurdle in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, he said Rs 12,000 crore worth of investment has already come to the union territory and the government aims to look at a total of Rs 51,000 crore by the 2022 end.

If the youth join the development of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists will fail in their sinister plans, he asserted.

The home minister said the government looks to ensure that no civilian gets killed in violence and terrorism is wiped out from the state.

In and around the venue, police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in complete strength.

(With inputs from agencies)