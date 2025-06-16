Meghalaya murder case: In the ongoing investigation into the Meghalaya murder case, the theory of contract killing has been rejected after police said that money was not the only motive behind the killing of Raja Raghuvanshi. Police said that the three men - Vishal, Akash, and Anand - arrested with the main accused Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha were involved in the murder as a favour.

“The three young people were friends, and one of them is a cousin of Raj,” the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, told the news agency PTI.

“It was not a typical contract killing. Yes, the plan was to kill and they did it as a favour to their friend Raj,” he added.

The Meghalaya Police has said that Raj Kushwaha, the alleged lover of Sonam, was the mastermind of Raja Raghvuvanshi's murder, and the other three men just helped him as a favour. Raj allegedly gave them ₹50,000 for logistical expenses, the police said.

Moreover, initially Raj and Sonam had plans to murder a random woman, burn her body and pass it off a Sonam.

“The conspiracy to eliminate Raja was hatched in Indore, shortly before his wedding with Sonam on May 11, and the mastermind is Raj, while the woman had agreed to the plot,” Syiem said.

A timeline of the Meghalaya murder case

Now, there are multiple allegations and claims from the police and families on all sides in the murder case. Here’s a dated timeline of updates in the investigation:

The Meghalaya Police claimed that Sonam hired contract killers to murder Raja Raghuvanshi.