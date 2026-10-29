/No state govt jobs in UP for those involved in violent activities seeking ‘regime change’

The Uttar Pradesh government has tightened the rules for character verification of candidates selected for government jobs, making those involved in “violent activities aimed at changing the existing political order” ineligible for appointment.

The move comes amid calls for “regime change” during a recent protest and has drawn criticism from the Opposition Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

The fresh guidelines, issued by M Devaraj, Principal Secretary in the Appointment and Personnel Department, follow directions from the Allahabad High Court, and apply to direct recruitment across state government departments, corporations, councils and local bodies.

The decision comes against the backdrop of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent remarks warning of attempts by unnamed groups to destabilise the country and trigger political upheaval similar to Bangladesh, where mass protests brought down Sheikh Hasina’s government in August 2024.

In a post on X, Adityanath said in a democracy, political power must be won through the people’s mandate rather than chaos.

Under the revised guidelines, membership of an organisation that advocates changing the existing order through violent means may be grounds for disqualification.

Participation in such activities within the three years preceding character verification, after the candidate has turned 21, may be treated as an indication of continued involvement. However, this presumption can be reconsidered if there is concrete evidence of a change in the candidate’s conduct.

The state government has clarified that political ideology alone cannot be a reason to deny someone a government job. Nor will the mere registration of an FIR or a pending investigation automatically disqualify a candidate.

The revised rules also permanently disqualify candidates implicated in serious offences, including murder, dacoity, rape, outraging modesty, corruption, acts of terror, recruitment examination paper leaks and organised “solver gang” rackets.

FIRs alone will not disqualify applicants

The revised rules state that candidates will not automatically be barred from government employment merely because an FIR has been registered against them or an investigation remains pending. Acquittals, cases settled through compromise and matters covered under juvenile justice law will also not lead to automatic disqualification under the guidelines.

A pending character verification report need not necessarily hold up an appointment letter.

Authorities may issue a provisional appointment after obtaining the candidate’s self-declaration and prescribed documents. However, if verification establishes that a candidate is ineligible or has submitted false information, the appointment can be cancelled and legal action initiated.

The guidelines also set a 30-day deadline for district police and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) to submit verification reports after receiving a request.

The Home Department will monitor delays. Police and LIU personnel will not be required to visit a candidate’s residence, and the candidate’s physical presence will not be mandatory.