/NIA gets 11-day custody of Anmol Bishnoi in Moosewala murder, Baba Siddique assault cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday obtained 11-day custody of gangster Anmol Bishnoi, an accused in the assault on Baba Siddique and a key conspirator behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Previously, NIA arrested Anmol Bishnoi, brother and close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, on Tuesday following his deportation from the US to India. After his formal arrest, he was produced to the Patiala House Court for remand.

US-based Anmol Bishnoi, who has been absconding since 2022, is the 19th accused to be apprehended for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigators found that he had played an active role in assisting designated terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in carrying out multiple terror activities across India between 2020 and 2023, according to the NIA press release.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Working in coordination with members Bishnoi network, Anmol allegedly continued to operate terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from the US, deploying gang operatives on the ground.

Meanwhile, NIA informed the court that Anmol Bishnoi is connected to over 35 murder cases and more than 20 incidents of kidnapping, threats and violence. He is also accused of holding two Indian passports, including a forged one.