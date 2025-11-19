/NIA arrest Anmol Bishnoi after US deports to India, agency to seek remand in Patiala House Court

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Anmol Bishnoi, brother and close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, on Tuesday following his deportation from the US to India. After his formal arrest, he will be taken to Patiala House Court, where the NIA is expected to seek his remand before moving him to its headquarters.

US-based Anmol Bishnoi, who has been absconding since 2022, is the 19th accused to be apprehended for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigators found that he had played an active role in assisting designated terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in carrying out multiple terror activities across India between 2020 and 2023, according to the NIA press release.

Working in coordination with members of the Bishnoi network, Anmol allegedly continued to operate terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from the US, deploying gang operatives on the ground.

The probe also indicated that Anmol Bishnoi had arranged shelter and logistic support for the gang’s shooters and ground operatives. He was further involved in an extortion network in India from foreign soil with the support of fellow gangsters.

Ramesh Bishnoi, cousin of Anmol Bishnoi, told the news agency Press Trust of India, "The family is worried about his security. On behalf of the family, I request the Honourable PM and Honourable Home Minister to ensure Anmol's security. The way gang war is happening, we are apprehensive... Our family, society have always respected the law. Whether he is a culprit... it is part of the inquiry. His biggest crime is that he is the younger brother of Lawrence... he was never in the world of crime."