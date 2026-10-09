/NIA chargesheets arrested accused, three killed JeM terrorists in Kishtwar attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a 535-page chargesheet against an arrested accused and three Pakistani terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, in connection with a terror attack reported on February 22, 2026.

The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court in Jammu on October 9 against the arrested accused Maneer Ahmed, a resident of Naidgam, Chatroo, in Kishtwar district, and three killed terrorists, including Pakistani national Saifullah, also known as Saifullah Kashmiri, Atiq Nazir and Atiq Ur Rehman.

According to the NIA, the case relates to a terrorist attack at Wani Mohalla, Passer Kote, in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district. The case is registered as RC-03/2026/NIA/JMU.

The chargesheet details the alleged conspiracy behind the attack, the roles of the three slain terrorists and the involvement of Ahmed, along with the supporting evidence gathered during the investigation.

The agency has accused Ahmed of voluntarily harbouring and concealing terrorists allegedly involved in attacks on security personnel and civilians in the hilly areas of Kishtwar. Relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, have been invoked against him.

The NIA has also invoked penal provisions relating to waging war against India and conspiracy against the accused terrorists, alleging that the plot originated across the border in Pakistan.

According to the agency, the attack was carried out by three terrorists led by Saifullah, described as a Pakistan-based commander of the proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The group was affiliated with Kashmir Tigers, identified in the release as the Azrael Group, which operates under JeM.

All three terrorists were killed following retaliatory fire by security forces, the NIA said.

The agency further stated that the group had been active in the upper reaches of Kishtwar district and was allegedly involved in several attacks that resulted in the deaths of security personnel and local residents. Investigators found that Ahmed had provided support to the group, according to the NIA.