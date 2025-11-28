/NC working committee meeting concludes with strong resolutions on statehood, special status, and security concerns

The two-day Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Working Committee meeting, chaired by party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, concluded today with the unanimous passage of seven resolutions and a detailed review of political and governance issues.

The party reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and demanded immediate restoration of full statehood, accusing the Centre of failing to honour the three-step roadmap of delimitation, elections and statehood promised in Parliament and upheld by the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said

“We have not lost hope. The Centre promised statehood on the floor of Parliament. If the BJP feels it could not form the government here, they should say it openly instead of delaying it indefinitely. The J&K Reorganisation Act is not being followed in letter and spirit.”

Addressing manifesto promises, the Chief Minister said free electricity up to 200 units will be rolled out only after the completion of smart metering across J&K. On recent security incidents, the Working Committee unequivocally condemned the terror attack in Delhi and extended condolences to the bereaved families. They also expressed deep concern over the grenade blast in Nowgam, Srinagar, and demanded a high-level probe to fix responsibility for any lapse in SOPs.