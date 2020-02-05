Morning News Brief: Trump's State of the Union address, Coronavirus death toll shoots up, and more

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

Our borders are secure, our values are renewed and pride restored: Trump in State of the Union address

US President Donald Trump in the State of the Union address said the country is thriving with the years of economic stagnation being over.

Coronavirus death toll continues to increase

The coronavirus death toll increased to 490 in China, authorities in Hubei province said after reporting 65 new fatalities on Wednesday. The number of infected cases rose to 24,324 as the virus continued to spread in China.

Flooding in New Zealand, thousands flee their homes

Severe flooding forced thousands of residents in New Zealand's South Island to flee their homes on Wednesday and left hundreds of tourists stranded at the remote Milford Sound beauty spot

Prince Charles names Katy Perry as Asian charity ambassador

Britain's Prince Charles will announce on Tuesday that US pop singer Katy Perry will become an ambassador for the British Asian Trust to help its fight against child-trafficking, the charity said

Measles vaccine drive aims to protect 45 million children in Africa, Asia

Up to 45 million children in seven developing countries will be immunised against measles in a series of major vaccination campaigns to try to halt a global surge in the viral disease, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Wednesday

China's services sector growth hits three-month low in January

Growth in China's services sector slowed for a second straight month in January, a traditionally busy sales season, hitting a three-month low as companies cut prices and new orders dipped, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday

