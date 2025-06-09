Morning news brief: Greta’s selfie yacht carrying Gaza aid is safe; government redefined women-led development, says PM Modi, and more

Just after the reports emerged that Greta Thunberg’s Mladen, which was carrying aid for Gaza, was surrounded by Israeli troops, Netanyahu’s foreign ministry shared photos and videos of the “safe” and “unharmed” crew of the ship.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 8) underlined the transformative role played by women in the journey towards a developed India, highlighting the government’s focus on women-led development over the past 11 years.

Click on the headlines for more

‘Media gimmick for publicity’: Greta’s ‘selfie yacht’ carrying Gaza aid is ‘safe’ and diverts to Israel | Here’s what happened

Just after the reports emerged that Greta Thunberg’s Mladen, which was carrying aid for Gaza, was surrounded by Israeli troops, Netanyahu’s foreign ministry shared photos and videos of the “safe” and “unharmed” crew of the ship.



Government redefined women-led development over past 11 years as cornerstone of India’s progress, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 8) underlined the transformative role played by women in the journey towards a developed India, highlighting the government’s focus on women-led development over the past 11 years.



Authorities crack down on boss IPTV and affiliate illegal IPTV services: Users warned of criminal charges and deportation risks

A major international crackdown has uncovered an extensive illegal Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) operation streaming pirated content across various digital platforms.



Greta Thunberg ‘kidnapped’? Video claims Madleen ship carrying Gaza aid ‘attacked’ by Israeli forces | Here’s all we know



In a video that surfaced online, climate activist Greta Thunberg claimed that she and other people - onboard the Mladen ship carrying aid for Gaza have been kidnapped by the Israeli forces. This came after a report by the Daily Mail that several Israeli ships had surrounded Greta’s ship, and some of the Israeli troops had entered Greta’s ship.



Pilgrims nearing the end of Hajj gathered in Mina to perform the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ritual at the three Jamarat pillars