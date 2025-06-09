Government redefined women-led development over past 11 years as cornerstone of India’s progress, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 8) underlined the transformative role played by women in the journey towards a developed India, highlighting the government’s focus on women-led development over the past 11 years.

As the NDA government at the Centre completes 11 years in office, PM Modi reaffirmed that in all sectors, including science, education, sports, startups, and the armed forces, women are excelling and inspiring several people.

In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Over the last 11 years, the NDA Government has redefined women-led development. Various initiatives, from ensuring dignity through Swachh Bharat to financial inclusion via Jan Dhan accounts, the focus has been on empowering our Nari Shakti. Ujjwala Yojana brought smoke-free kitchens to several homes. MUDRA loans enabled lakhs of women entrepreneurs to pursue dreams on their own terms. Houses under the women’s name in PM Awas Yojana too have made a remarkable impact. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao ignited a national movement to protect the girl child. In all sectors, including science, education, sports, StartUps and the armed forces, women are excelling and inspiring several people. #11YearsOfSashaktNari.”

The Prime Minister also pointed out how Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency (MUDRA) loans have helped lakhs of women to become entrepreneurs and pursue their dreams independently. He also emphasised how the construction of houses in women’s names under the PM Awas Yojana has brought a significant change in their security and empowerment. The Prime Minister also recalled the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, which he characterised as a national movement to save the girl child.

Modi also highlighted the impact of his government’s “pro-farmer” programme. He said, “It’s our privilege to serve our hardworking farmers. For the past 11 years, our various initiatives have boosted prosperity for farmers and also ensured an overall transformation of the agriculture sector. We have focussed on issues like soil health and irrigation, which have been greatly beneficial. Our efforts towards farmer welfare will continue with greater vigour in the times to come.”

“Reflecting on the last 11 years, the government’s initiatives have not only enhanced prosperity among farmers but have also contributed to an overall transformation of the agriculture sector. Due to the continuous increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the country’s food producers are receiving fair prices for their crops and experiencing a rise in their income,” Modi was quoted as saying in a PIB release.



On June 9, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for his third term.