Mobile health camps held to sensitise people over healthcare, hygiene

With the aim to encourage the need to ensure proper healthcare and hygiene, Mobius Foundation organised several mobile health camps in two phases in the remote areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

In the Phase I, 48 mobile health camps were organised in the remote areas of Sonipat and Panipat districts of Haryana. These camps were held between June 2018 and March 2019 to create awareness about the importance of healthcare and hygiene among 2,000 households.

Around 23 mobile health camps were organised in the remote areas of UP – Durana, Sirsad, Ramghar, Mandi, Naulhta and Gohana in the Mobile Health Camps Phase II.

Be it students, youth, women or farmers, all sections of the society in these areas took active participation in these camps. Over 1,700 patients were treated in these camps this year.

Established in 2015, Mobius Foundation has been catering to the long-standing demands of basic healthcare facilities of different communities.

Considering it as the need of the hour, Mobius Foundation has been making concerted efforts to ensure these camps are successfully able to bring a positive change in the society.

Through different projects, Mobius Foundation aims to instil a sense of responsibility for the environment amongst Indian citizens. “Through these camps, the foundation is looking at the larger objective of creating awareness about health and hygiene amongst the villagers, which will ultimately lead to happiness and well-being,” said Pradip Burman, chairman, Mobius Foundation.

With education, environment and population stabilisation as its core focus, the Mobius Foundation is committed to support environmental sustainability, strengthening systems with empowering technologies and encouraging healthy behaviour.

To instil the importance of sustainable consciousness in Indian citizens, Mobius Foundation looks to collaborate with a diverse range of public and civil partners.

The Mobius Foundation is leaving no stone unturned to make sound health as the basis of the overall well-being of a person.