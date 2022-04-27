Massive blaze underway in Chennai dump yard, toxic smoke visible for several kilometres

A massive blaze continues to burn through a dump yard in Chennai city in Southern India and huge clouds of toxic smoke are seen spreading across the city skyline. Situated in a very eco-sensitive marshland in the city, the Perungudi dumpyard that spans several acres is under the control of the city's civic body, the Greater Chennai Corporation.

While the dump yard itself encroaches upon the marshland, it must be noted that several residential and commercial properties and an IT Corridor have eaten into the marsh, over the last several decades.

Photos and videos of the blaze and resultant smoke have been doing the rounds on social media. According to those that work in IT parks overlooking the marsh and dump yard, the blaze began around 1 pm on Wednesday. From the afternoon onwards, distinct clouds of smoke are seen rising from the locality, where the dump yard is situated.

According to Jayshree Vencatesan, Managing Trustee, Care Earth, the ongoing fire is the largest in recent decades. However, she adds that fires in the dump yard are recurring phenomenon and are mostly man-made. She points out that these fires are often started by ragpickers and others with access to the dump yard, so as to reduce the volume of the trash and sometimes it is done to burn off the plastic and collect the metal scrap.

"We have a garbage dump in a natural habitat of bird and plant life. This place is a potential candidate for a 'Ramsar site'(Ramsar identifies wetlands of international importance, especially those providing waterfowl habitat). The toxic fumes choking the air in the region will cause havoc in the long term as the residue will remain for a long time. The heat and air pollution generated by this fire will also cause extensive damage" Jayashree added.

On the condition of anonymity, a Fire Services official told WION that efforts were underway to douse the flames and five fire tenders and upto twenty personnel were on site.

"The efforts are on from approximately from 2 pm and we are trying to control it. But, the combustion in the dump yard can't be doused easily, unless the combustible material itself is exhausted. We are working on preventing further spread of the blaze and also getting support from Metro Water authorities to augment our efforts" the official added.

