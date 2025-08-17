/Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan named NDA’s candidate for Vice Presidential election

BJP national president JP Nadda announced on Sunday that Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, one of the party’s tallest leaders from Tamil Nadu, will be the NDA’s candidate for the post of the Vice President.

Radhakrishnan has also been the Governor of Jharkhand and a two-term MP from Coimbatore.

“He has 40 years of experience in politics and has worn many hats,” said BJP chief JP Nadda, while making the announcementat a press conference on Sunday evening.

The vice presidential election is scheduled for September 9, and the last date of nomination is August 22.

“We will talk to the opposition as well. We should also get their support so that together we can ensure an unopposed election for the post of vice president. As we said earlier, we have been in touch with them, and our senior leaders have contacted them earlier as well, and even now, we will remain in touch with them, and all our NDA colleagues have supported us. CP Radhakrishnan is our NDA’s candidate for Vice President,” Nadda said.

PM Narendra Modi praised CP Radhakrishnan for his dedication, humility and intellect, and said in a post on X, “In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect. During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised. He has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu. I am glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate him as the Vice Presidential candidate of our alliance.”

Earlier in the day, the BJP parliamentary board met on Sunday to decide the name of the candidate for the election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior leaders also attended the meeting.

“PM Modi presided over the Parliamentary Committee meeting, where, after extensive deliberations, it was decided to nominate Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, the Governor of Maharashtra, as the NDA's candidate for the position of Vice President,” said Nadda.

Why did NDA pick CP Radhakrishnan?

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was born in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, on October 20, 1957. Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024 after having served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one and a half years.

He has been a two-term MP from Coimbatore and also headed the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

Radhakrishnan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He has been a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and served as the State Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974.