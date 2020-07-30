Lord Ram's images to be displayed at Times Square to celebrate August 5 Ram Temple groundbreaking

Images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be beamed across the giant billboards at the iconic Times Square on August 5 to celebrate the temple's groundbreaking ceremony. The organisers have described the commemoration as a one-of-a-kind and historic event.

Times Square in New York is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

President of the American India Public Affairs Committee Jagdish Sewhani on Wednesday said that arrangements were being made to celebrate the historic moment in New York on August 5, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Among the prominent billboards that are being leased for the occasion are the giant Nasdaq screen and the 17,000-square-foot wrap-around LED display screen, considered among the largest continuous exterior displays in the world and the highest-resolution exterior LED screen in Times Square.

Beginning from 8 AM on August 5 till 10 PM, images of the words 'Jai Shri Ram' in Hindi and English, Lord Ram's portraits and videos, 3D portraits of the temple's design and architecture as well as pictures of the laying of the foundation stone by Modi will be displayed across several billboards, which are among the most striking and popular features of Times Square.

Sewhani told PTI that members of the Indian community will also gather at Times Square on August 5 to mark the celebration and distribute sweets.

Sewhani said that the Times Square commemoration is being made possible with the help and support of the community and sponsors.

Prime Minister Modi had announced the formation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust in February. The Trust has invited Modi to lay the foundation stone of the grand Ram Temple.