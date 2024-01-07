Lok Sabha poll: INDIA alliance’s seat sharing in Bihar finalised. Details here

The opposition INDIA alliance on Sunday (Jan 7) finalised its seat sharing in Bihar, ahead of the Lok Sabha election in India. A formula of 17+17+4+2 has been decided for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The formula was decided during a meeting between the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The ruling Janata Dal (United) and the RJD will contest the election on 17 seats each.

The Congress will contest the poll on four Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat. The remaining two seats in the Lok Sabha will be given to the Left parties.

Sunday's meeting in New Delhi was attended by RJD leader Manoj Jha, and Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Salman Khurshid and Mukul Wasnik.

Following the meeting, Salman Khurshid said, "The meeting will continue with various parties. In the meeting, we are first presenting our understanding about the seats there and then asking them for their assessment."

A meeting with the JD(U) will be held in the next 1-2 days.

The INDIA alliance is a group of 28 opposition parties including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the AAP. Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proposed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's name as a prime ministerial candidate.