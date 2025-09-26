According to the official reports, Prominent activist and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk has been arrested by the Leh Police. Sonam was scheduled to address a highly anticipated press conference today. However, reliable sources confirm that Wangchuk was detained by authorities before the event, preventing his attendance. The reasons for his detention remain unclear, and no official statement has been released by the authorities at this time.

According to the Sources in Security, Activist Sonam Wangchuk has been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA). Reports say he has not been shifted to any Jail yet.

The arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk follows a sharply worded statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on September 24, 2025, accusing him of inciting unrest and derailing negotiations between Ladakh’s leadership and the Central Government. The MHA specifically criticised Wangchuk for delivering what it described as "inflammatory speeches" during his extended hunger strike in Leh. Authorities alleged that his references to global movements, such as the Arab Spring and recent student-led protests in Nepal, were provocative and aimed at mobilising crowds against ongoing dialogue efforts.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has stated that activist Sonam Wangchuk's remarks during his hunger strike in Leh inflamed public sentiments, contributing to the violent escalation of protests on September 24, 2025. According to the ministry, these demonstrations turned chaotic as crowds assaulted government offices, set vehicles ablaze, and engaged in fierce clashes with law enforcement. In response, security forces resorted to firing, resulting in the tragic loss of four civilian lives.