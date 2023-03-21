Kerala's first transgender lawyer: Padma Lakshmi aspires to be the voice of the poor

Kerala's Padma Lakshmi registered as an advocate with the state's Bar Council, becoming the first transgender lawyer in the state.

"I ignore all forms of negativity, be it people or their comments. I focus on the positive. I believe that is one of my advantages. If I focus on the negativity, I will have time only for that and will never move forward in life," she told PTI.

P Rajeev, the state's industries minister, expressed his delight and posted a photo of the lawyer on his official Instagram handle.

As per the minister's post, Padma Lakshmi was one of the more than 1,500 recent law graduates who received their bar enrolment certificates on Sunday at an event hosted by the Bar Council of India. Padma Lakshmi received her law degree from Ernakulam Government Law College, as per PTI reports.

Rajeev applauded the young lawyer's perseverance in his Instagram post, noting that she had to navigate a society that was not quite supportive or kind to her.

"Congratulations to Padma Lakshmi who overcame all the hurdles of life and enrolled as the first transgender advocate in Kerala. Becoming the first is always the hardest achievement in history. There are no predecessors on the way to the goal. Obstacles will be inevitable. There will be people to mute and discourage. Padma Lakshmi has written her name in the legal history by overcoming all this," Rajeev said in the post translated from Malayalam to English, as reported by NDTV.

The heartwarming tweet thrilled users, and several of them used the red heart emoji to express their happiness.

"Congrats and welcome to the Advocate community," said one user in response to the minister's post.

Social media users are praising Padma Lakshmi's accomplishment in the wake of Joyita Mondal, who was appointed as India's first transgender judge in West Bengal.

