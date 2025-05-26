To counter terrorists hiding in the upper reaches and jungles of Jammu and Kashmir, the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police is getting a specialised training in mountain warfare. The recently infiltrated Pakistani terrorists hiding in the upper reaches of the Jammu division are highly trained to carry out attacks and hide in the dense jungles and steep mountain ranges.

The step has been initiated after the Pahalgam terror attack that took place in the Baisaran meadow on April 22. The terrorists who carried out the attack were Pakistani terrorists and trained in the jungle and high-altitude warfare. The security agencies are still carrying out a combing operation in the higher reaches of the Anantnag district and adjacent districts in South Kashmir.

The Pahalgam attack has pushed the Jammu and Kashmir Police to carry out specialised training in high-altitude warfare. The Pakistani terrorists active in the higher reaches have been carrying out attacks on security forces and vanishing in the dense forest areas of Jammu and Kashmir, and to counter those terrorists, the Jammu and Kashmir Police is carrying out the training.

''The New terrorists from Pakistan who have infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir are trained in high altitude warfare and to counter it, training the Jammu and Kashmir Police's SOG wing would be beneficial in finishing the terrorists and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a great step, '' said S P Vaid, former DG Jammu and Kashmir Police.

According to official data, there are less than 140 active terrorists in JK, which includes both local and foreign. In the Kashmir division, there are around 65 foreigners and 13 locals. While in the Jammu division, there are around 55-57 terrorists, out of which only 3 are locals, and the rest are foreigners. And most of these foreign terrorists are highly trained in Jungle warfare.

The training for the SOG personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police has already started. They are being trained across many battle schools in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the country. The special training of these policemen will focus on countering and acting against those terrorists hiding in dense forest areas.