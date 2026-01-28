/J&K: Sonmarg avalanche leaves area unharmed; authorities issue weather and travel advisory

A dramatic avalanche was witnessed in the Sonamarg area of Central Kashmir's Ganderbal District late Tuesday night, sparking concerns among residents and travellers. However, despite the intense visuals caught on CCTV, local authorities confirmed that no major loss or damage occurred as a result of the avalanche.

The incident, which took place in the high-altitude region of Sonamarg, left a striking scene on security cameras, with snow cascading down the mountainside. Yet, when daylight broke this morning, the area appeared undisturbed, with no visible damage to properties or infrastructure. The snow-covered landscape, in fact, looked serene and peaceful, offering a sense of calm after the dramatic events of the night.

The Kashmir Valley has been experiencing widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over the past 24 hours, with heavier conditions reported at isolated locations. According to the latest forecast from the Jammu and Kashmir meteorological department, Light rain and snow are expected at a few places on January 28. MeT has predicted generally dry conditions, with cloudy skies expected towards the evening from 29th January to the 31st. From Feb 1 to 2, Cloudy conditions with light to moderate rain/snow in scattered to fairly widespread areas are expected.

Authorities have issued several advisories in light of the ongoing weather conditions. Travellers and transporters are urged to check the road status with the concerned traffic units before embarking on journeys. Farmers are advised to suspend farm operations until January 28 due to ongoing weather conditions. The public in higher snowbound regions is cautioned to avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas.

All operations at the local airport are normal, though some morning flights faced minor delays. Passengers have been assured that services are operating smoothly, with retail shops, food and beverage outlets, and terminal facilities open and comfortable.