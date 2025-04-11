Mahendra Singh Dhoni, fondly known as MS Dhoni or Thala, returned at the toss in IPL 2025 for the first time in over 600 days as the Chepauk crowd in Chennai went bonkers. A day after Chennai coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is out of the tournament with an elbow fracture, with MS Dhoni appointed CSK captain for the remainder of the season, Dhoni returned for the toss for CSK’s home game against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday.

Volume, craze and enthusiasm surged when MS Dhoni walked out for the toss for the first time since relinquishing CSK captaincy ahead of the last season, with the crowd cheering and jumping in ecstasy.

Standing alongside his longtime former India and CSK teammate Ajinkya Rahane, Dhoni received the wildest cheers for his first appearance as the new CSK captain for this season. Much to everyone’s delight, Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first.

Just when Ravi Shastri announced that Dhoni won the toss, the cheers level peaked, with the presenter and Dhoni remaining quiet for a brief second.

Watch Video –

The moment everyone has been waiting for... 💛



Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/YPwDLdrTqi #IPLonJioStar 👉 #CSKvKKR | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/jGdClr7Vs9 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 11, 2025

What did Dhoni say?

Replying to a customary question - what he wants to do after winning the toss, Dhoni said he would bat first. Explaining his decision, Dhoni said as his team failed to chase totals on past occasions this season, he wished to try something else, also not discounting Chepauk’s wicket nature of slowing down in the second innings.

“We were looking to bat first. Quite a few occasions where we tried to chase it down, and what we realised is that the wicket slows down a bit, so if you don't get a good start, then the middle order comes under pressure,” Dhoni said at the toss.

On Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury, Dhoni said, “He has fractured something on his elbow, so he is ruled out of the tournament. He is a very authentic batter, someone who looks to time the ball well. So yeah, he will be a big miss.”

It’s time to win

Dhoni understands the position CSK is in on the points table, having lost four matches thus far. For them to stay in contention for a playoff berth, CSK must return to winning ways, and Dhoni knows what it takes to get there.

“It is important now, every game is important. We have lost too many matches, and now it is important to do the basics right - have dot balls, take our catches. A couple of games we lost by big margins, but otherwise, it was about the small things - about one over going for 20 runs. Our batters are more authentic as batters, they won't slog everything. They just need to back their instincts. It is important to start well, get boundaries early on and try to get a couple of early wickets as well,” he said.

