Indo-Pacific, Ukraine conflict dominates India, Canada FMs meet in Delhi
During the meeting in Delhi, the two ministers recognised the importance of people-to-people ties in expanding cooperation between their countries and focused on areas such as trade, investment, mobility, education, and security
India's External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, in a meeting on Monday, discussed ways to deepen their bilateral partnership and exchanged views on the global situation, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
During the meeting in Delhi, the two ministers recognised the importance of people-to-people ties in expanding cooperation between their countries and focused on areas such as trade, investment, mobility, education, and security.
In a tweet, EAM Jaishankar said, "recognised the centrality of people to people ties to the expansion of our cooperation."
Good discussions today with FM @melaniejoly of Canada.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 6, 2023
Deliberated on deepening our bilateral partnership, focusing on trade, investment,mobility, education and security. Recognized the centrality of people to people ties to the expansion of our cooperation. pic.twitter.com/2UfXzkLQg0
They welcomed Canada's recently announced Indo-Pacific strategy and appreciated Canadian support for India's upcoming G20 Presidency, which aims to address challenges in economic growth and development.
This was the first visit by Joly to Delhi since taking charge, and it comes after the announcement of Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy last November. The meeting highlights the two countries' commitment to strengthening their bilateral relationship and working together on global issues.
