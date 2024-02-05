India's polls panel issues strict advisory against use of children in any election-related activities

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday (Feb 5) issued an advisory ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, asking the political parties not to use children in campaigning "in any form whatsoever", including for distribution of posters and pamphlets or sloganeering. The election commission said in the advisory that it will resort to a "zero tolerance" policy when it comes to the use of children during the electoral process by parties and candidates in any manner.

In the statement, the poll panel noted that the political leaders and candidates should not use children for campaign activities in any manner, including holding a child in their arms, carrying a child in a vehicle or at rallies.

The statement read, "Political Parties have been advised not to use children in election campaigns in any form whatsoever including distribution of posters/pamphlets or to participate in slogan shouting, campaign rallies, election meetings, etc. The Commission has conveyed ‘Zero Tolerance’ towards the use of children in any manner during the electoral process by parties and candidates."

The poll panel added that this prohibition extends to the use of children to create the semblance of a political campaign in any manner including use through poems, songs, spoken words, display of insignia of a political party or candidate, exhibiting ideology of a political party, promoting achievements of a political party or criticising the opponent political parties or candidates.

The election commission, however, further mentioned that just the presence of a "child accompanied by their parent or guardian in the proximity of a political leader and who is not involved in any election campaigning activity by the political party, will not be construed as a violation of the guidelines".

The panel said that all political parties and candidates are required to ensure strict compliance with India's Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, as amended by the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016.

The Commission has unequivocally directed all election officials and machinery to refrain from involving children in any capacity during election-related work or activities.