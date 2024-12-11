New Delhi, India

India's national capital Delhi woke up to the coldest morning of the season on Wednesday (Dec 11) as the minimum temperature dropped to 4.9 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung observatory (base observatory), recorded a minimum of 4.9 degrees Celsius, while Palam saw the minimum settle at 6.2 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Parts of the capital city were covered by a thin layer of fog and the morning chill persisted till 9 am local time.

As per the IMD, smog and mist conditions along with surface winds which came at speeds of 8-10 kmph from the northwest led to the drop in temperature.

According to the IMD forecast, there will be mainly clear skies on December 11.

From the northwest, predominant surface winds will come at speeds under 8 kmph along with smog or mist.

Wind speeds can increase to 12 kmph in the afternoon before slowing down in the evening and night. Mist or smog is expected to persist during the evening and night.

A clear sky is predicted on December 12. In the northwest, the surface winds are expected to remain below 8 kmph in the morning along with mist or smog.

Wind speeds can increase to 10-12 kmph later in the day and again go below 8 kmph in the evening and night.

Delhi's air quality remains 'poor'

At 7 am local time on Wednesday (Dec 11), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi remained at 209 and was categorised as 'poor,' as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A few areas of the capital also reported 'poor' air quality as Ashok Vihar stood at 227, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 218 and IGI Airport observed an AQI of 218.

The AQI levels in some areas remained 'moderate' like Aya Nagar at 148, Burari Crossing at 187, Chandni Chowk at 181, and DTU at 165, as per CPCB data.

The AQI of the city on Tuesday (Dec 10) was also in the 'poor' category at 224.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast drop in minimum temperatures by 2°C across northwest India in the next 24 hours.

