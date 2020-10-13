India’s COVID-19 case fatality rate continues to be low: Ministry

India continues to maintain one of the lowest case fatality rates (CFR) when compared to several nations despite escalating COVID-19 cases.

The country has one of the lowest COVID-19 cases per million, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The average daily new cases are continuously declining from last five weeks.

"The weekly average of daily new cases fell from 92,830 cases in the 2nd week of September to 70,114 cases in the 2nd week of October," the ministry said.

India is reporting a consistent slide in the new confirmed cases with 55,342 fresh infections being registered in a span of 24 hours in the country.

The new low in daily cases is the result of collaborative action by states and UTs under the Centre's strategy of comprehensive and aggressive testing, prompt tracking and surveillance, hospitalization and adherence to the Standard Treatment Protocol which has ensured a standardised quality of medical care across the public and private hospitals and for home isolation, the ministry said.

While the global figure for COVID-19 cases per million is 4,794, India is clocking 5,199 infections.

The UK (8,893), Russia (8,992), South Africa (11,675), USA (23,072) and Brazil (23,911) are reporting higher numbers of cases per million, the ministry said.

The deaths/million in India are 79, while the world average is 138.

"As far tests for detection of COVID-19 are concerned, India is one of the topmost countries," the ministry highlighted.

"With 10,73,014 tests being conducted on Monday, the cumulative number of tests done so far stand at 8.89 crore (8,89,45,107)."

(With inputs from agencies)