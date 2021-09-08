Indian NSA Ajit Doval meets Russian counterpart over Afghanistan

Amid still unfolding situation in Afghanistan India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev on Wednesday (September 8) in New Delhi. The meet had been scheduled just one day the Taliban announced its government on Tuesday. The government has a number of hardliners and does not give representation to any woman

ANI quoted sources to say that Patrushev will also meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The high-level consultations will reflect on the situation in Afghanistan after US withdrawal.

Both NSA`s will also review activities of terrorist groups including Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, threats from drugs, the role of regional countries and details of Indo-Russia cooperation to meet current and future threats and measures to assist Afghanistan, said the sources.

Earlier, Doval hosted the 11th Meeting of the BRICS High Representatives Responsible for National Security through video conferencing on August 31. His Russian counterpart was also present in the meeting.

India raised the issue of cross-border terrorism and activities of groups such as the Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed at the meeting of BRICS representatives responsible for national security and said these groups "enjoy state support" and threaten peace and security.

