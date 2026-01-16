/Indian Navy to upgrade satellite communication capabilities with BSNL, Viasat

Indian Government telecom firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and American Satellite communications firm Viasat announced they are supporting the next phase of the Indian Navy’s satellite communications upgrade program, set to begin later this month.

According to the firms, this program will enable the Indian Navy to transition toward a multi-band, multi-constellation Satellite communication strategy, leveraging BSNL’s Gateway Earth Station(ground-based infrastructure) and Viasat’s global satellite network to provide expanded coverage, higher throughput, and improved reliability for mission-critical operations.

Todd McDonell, President, International Government, Viasat, said: “This upgrade combines the resilience of L-band with the power of high-throughput Ka-band, providing enhanced connectivity for mission-critical operations. It also reinforces our long-term commitment to India’s defense and maritime communication ecosystem.”

"Under an agreement signed between BSNL and the Indian Defense Forces, Viasat’s high-capacity Ka-band satellite systems will be used alongside its existing L-band infrastructure to deliver enhanced, resilient, and secure connectivity for Indian naval platforms. Viasat’s international government team will support this program under the company’s Communication Services segment," the firms announced.

Gautam Sharma, Managing Director, Viasat India, said “With the equipment having arrived in India and installation activities set to begin this month, we are proud to support the Indian Navy in modernizing its satellite communication capabilities. This milestone marks an important step forward in our ongoing collaboration with BSNL and the Indian Defense Forces.”

In November 2025, the Indian space agency ISRO had launched the indigenously built CMS-03 (GSAT-7R), a dedicated communication satellite meant to cater to the requirements of the Indian Navy. The 4,400kg satellite was the heaviest to be lofted to the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by an Indian rocket. This satellite is meant to enable communications between Indian Naval assets, their bases, headquarters.

GSAT-7R or CMS-03, India's largest military communications satellite will enable secure and real-time data, video, voice connectivity between Indian Navy ships, submarines, aircraft, and Maritime Operations Centres, the Navy had said during launch.