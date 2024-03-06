Indian Navy commissioned MH 60R Seahawk Helicopter

The Indian Navy formally inaugurated the initial squadron of MH 60R Seahawk multi-role helicopters on Wednesday (March 6), marking a substantial enhancement to the force's surveillance and combat capabilities in vital waters.

The commissioning ceremony for the INAS 334 'Seahawks' naval air squadron took place at INS Garuda in Kochi, with Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar in attendance.

Also read: Indian Navy chief on board INS Vikrant speaks to WION about INS Jatayu and Red Sea crisis

Manufactured by US defense giant Lockheed Martin Corporation, the MH-60R Seahawk is an all-weather helicopter equipped with advanced avionics and sensors, representing a maritime variant of the Blackhawk helicopter.

Designed for various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, search and rescue, and medical evacuation, the helicopter is deemed a potent multi-role asset on a global scale.

The Chief of the Naval Staff hailed the MH 60R Seahawk as one of the world's formidable multi-role helicopters, emphasizing its significant contribution to India's maritime capabilities.

He underscored the Indian Navy's unwavering commitment to safeguarding national interests in the maritime domain.

"With their cutting-edge sensors and multi-mission capabilities, MH 60Rs will augment our maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities," remarked Admiral Kumar. He commended the officers and personnel of 'Seahawks' for the swift integration of INAS 334 with the fleet and urged them to maintain excellence and readiness for missions ensuring the safety, security, and stability of the nation's waters.

The commissioning ceremony featured an impressive fly-past by a formation of the Seahawks and a traditional water cannon salute, marking the historic occasion.

Notable attendees included Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, and Director General Naval Operations V Adm A N Pramod.

The induction of these helicopters into the INAS 334 squadron is expected to significantly bolster the Navy's operational capabilities in the Indian Ocean region, particularly in light of increasing Chinese military activities.

The procurement agreement for 24 MH-60Rs was signed between India and the US in February 2020 under the framework of foreign military sales.