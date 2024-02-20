Indian man dies after 'smile-enhancement' operation just weeks before wedding

A man in the Indian city of Hyderabad lost his life while undergoing a dental procedure aimed at enhancing his smile, just days before his scheduled wedding.

The procedure, known as 'smile designing', took a devastating turn at the FMS International Dental Clinic located in Jubilee Hills on February 16.

The circumstances surrounding Laxmi Narayana Vinjam's death have sparked controversy, with his father, Ramulu Vinjam, alleging that his son succumbed to an overdose of anesthesia administered during the surgery.

According to him, his son fainted during the procedure.

Despite efforts to save him by rushing him to a nearby hospital, Vinjam was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Vinjam expressed shock, revealing that his son had not disclosed his intention to undergo surgery.

Chronology of events

Providing a timeline of the events leading up to Vinjam's demise, K Venkateshwar Reddy, the Station House Officer of Jubilee Hills, recounted that Vinjam arrived at the clinic around 2:30 pm on February 16.

Subsequently, he was taken into the operating theatre at approximately 4:30 pm, where the smile enhancement procedure lasted nearly two hours.

However, concerns arose when Vinjam's condition deteriorated, prompting the clinic to contact his family. Despite immediate medical attention, his life couldn't be saved, leaving his loved ones devastated, as reported by Indian media. In response to the family's grievance, authorities have initiated legal action against the clinic, citing negligence. Officials have launched a thorough investigation, scrutinising hospital records and security camera footage to ascertain the sequence of events leading to Vinjam's untimely demise.