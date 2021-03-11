Indian govt voices concern over rise in Covid-19 cases, says 'be careful, watchful'

Amid a daily rise in coronavirus cases, the Indian government on Thursday asked people to not lower their guard against the virus, underscoring the "pandemic is not yet over".

"We are very worried about the rise in cases in Maharashtra. Don't take this virus for granted. It can come up unexpectedly. If we have to remain free of this virus, COVID-appropriate behaviour, containment strategy as well as vaccination has to be brought in," NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul said.

The comments come as Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 13,659 new Covid-19 cases, the highest this year as the state CM Uddhav Thackeray enforced lockdown measures in some regions.

Paul also cautioned Delhi and its adjacent regions over the rise in the positivity rate of the virus.

"Be careful, be watchful. We still have a huge population at risk of this virus. This pandemic is not yet over. Be vigilant," the NITI Aayog official said.

Delhi on Thursday confirmed 409 new 19 cases, the most in about two months, while the positivity rate climbed to 0.59 per cent, according to the official data.



India recorded its highest daily tally of coronavirus cases this year on Thursday with 22,854 new cases, bringing the total tally to 1,12,85,561, according to the Union Health Ministry figures.