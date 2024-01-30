Indian government extends ban on SIMI for five more years under UAPA

The Indian government on Monday (Jan 29) extended the ban imposed on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for another five years as an 'unlawful association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“Bolstering PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of zero tolerance against terrorism ‘Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)’ has been declared as an 'Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years under the UAPA. The SIMI has been found involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony to threaten the sovereignty, security and integrity of Bharat,” the home ministry's office posted on social platform X. Bolstering PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of zero tolerance against terrorism ‘Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)’ has been declared as an 'Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years under the UAPA.

The SIMI has been found involved in fomenting terrorism,… — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) January 29, 2024 ×

SIMI was first declared as an outlawed outfit on September 27, 2001.

After this, the government kept extending the ban on September 26, 2003, February 8, 2006, February 7, 2008, February 5, 2010, February 3, 2012, February 1, 2014, and January 31, 2019, respectively.

The latest move came taking into consideration the fact that the SIMI is "continuing to be involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing the peace and communal harmony in the country which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India."

Several criminal cases have been filed against SIMI and its members under multiple sections of law including the UAPA.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the decision was under the Indian government's 'zero tolerance' policy.

According to the fresh notification, SIMI has been involved in activities, which are "prejudicial to the security of the country and have the potential of disturbing peace and communal harmony and disrupting the the secular fabric of the country."

It also directed SIMI's links to various cases including the one registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Athar Parvej and Mohd Jalaluddin of Phulawari Sharif, Patna relating to a conspiracy to disrupt the visit of the Prime Minister in July 2022.

The notification further pointed out that "if the unlawful activities of the SIMI (/topic/simi) are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will take the opportunity to continue its subversive activities and re-organize its activists who are still absconding; disrupt the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal disharmony; propagate anti-national sentiments; escalate secessionism by supporting militancy; and undertake activities which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country."