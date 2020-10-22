Indian government announces graded relaxation on international travel

India's ministry of home affairs today announced graded relaxation of travel restrictions on Thursday after it had curtailed inward and outward movement of international passengers since February amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the new guidelines, the government will restore all existing visas except electronic visa, tourist visa and medical visa with immediate effect.

"Foreign nationals intending to visit India for medical treatment can apply for a medical visa including for medical attendants," the MHA said. "If the validity of visas has expired, fresh visas of appropriate categories can be obtained from Indian missions," the MHA informed.

All OCI and PIO card-holders and other foreign nationals waiting to visit India except on a tourist visa will be permitted to enter the country through air and water routes from airports and seaport immigration check posts, the government announced.

It includes flights operated under the "Vande Bharat" mission, air transport bubble arrangements and commercial flights as allowed by the ministry of civil aviation.

"All travellers will however have to strictly adhere to the guidelines of the ministry of health and family welfare regarding quarantine and other COVID-19 related issues," it said.