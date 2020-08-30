Tamil Nadu Govt announces new relaxations in line with unlock 4.0 to resume economic activity 

Following the release of the Unlock 4.0 guidelines from the Home Ministry, the Tamil Nadu Government has announced the extension of the lockdown, along with several new relaxations.



The Government says that the new set of relaxations are aimed at bringing the state economy and people’s livelihoods back on track.

As on Saturday, Tamil Nadu has recorded 4,15,590 Covid-19 cases in total and the state has tested nearly 45 lakh tests. So far, 3.55 lakh people have recovered and over 7100 persons have succumbed to the pandemic. There are 52,726 cases in the state.

Here’s the list of What will be open and what will remain shut henceforth

What’s open:

No more state-wide total lockdowns on Sunday

E-pass free travel between districts of Tamil Nadu

E-Pass compulsory for those coming in from other states via train, flight or road, digital pass to be issued instantly on the basis of Aadhaar card, mobile number

All places of worship to be allowed to open until 8 pm. Govt to release detailed SOP on restrictions

District buses (both Pvt and govt) and buses in Chennai to resume from 1st September in accordance with SOPs

Shopping malls, large stores can function with 100% staff (Based on central Govt guidelines on AC use)

All shops can remain open till 8 pm

Tea stalls and restaurants can function from 6 am-8 pm with existing guidelines, they can remain open until 9 pm for take-aways

Factories and IT parks can function with 100pc staff. Non-critical staff in IT sector recommended staying at home

Clubs, hotels that offer accommodation, resorts etc can function with adequate SOPs

All parks and playgrounds will be open to physical and sports training. Spectators won't be allowed in playgrounds

Pvt sector and Govt offices can function with 100% staff by appointing nodal officer and following SOP

Banking and related operations can function with 100pc staff

Entry for tourists to Hill stations such as Yercaud and Nilgiris, Kodaikanal based on E-Pass from District Collector

Cinema shooting with 75 persons on set. No permission for public and audience to gather

Limited inter-state trains until Sept 15th, train service resumption within the state will be decided after 15th Sept

The new protocol for testing and quarantine to be released for International and domestic travellers (Flight and train)

50 flights from other states will be allowed to land in Chennai daily; Status quo and the same number of flights to continue at Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, Tuticorin and Salem

General guidelines:

Sec 144 orders that prohibit gathering of more than 5 persons to remain in effect



No relaxations in containment’s zones

What remains closed:

Schools, colleges, research institutions, and all academic institutions

Cinema halls, swimming pools, Amusement parks, big auditoriums, beaches, zoos, museums, tourist places and similar public places

Suburban trains

Religious, political, social, cultural, educational events and celebrations