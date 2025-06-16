/Indian gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar are no longer working together. Here's why

Two notorious gangsters of India - Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar - have broken all ties and are no longer working together. Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail, while Goldy Brar is believed to be operating from the US. The India Express, citing sources, reported that the two gangsters are not working together anymore.

The reported break-up has now raised concerns among the Indian security agencies, as fear of a turf or a realignment of loyalties within their widespread network has escalated.

Why the break-up?

The reported split came from Lawrence Bishnoi's anger at Goldy Brar and Sachin Godara over their handling of his brother Anmol’s case in the US.

"Central intelligence agencies received information that Brar and Godara did not help Anmol file the required bail bond. Anmol was later released but with an ankle bracelet tracker,” IE reported, quoting sources.

“Both the gangsters have decided to stop working together. Goldy has started working with Azerbaijan-based Rohit Godara, while Bishnoi is now associated with Canada-based Noni Rana. This feud and their new syndicates are now a source of increasing tension for state police forces,” an official told The Indian Express.

The report further claimed that the matter was recently discussed with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during a meeting attended by senior police officers from Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi.

The report quoted sources as saying, "Last month, they took responsibility in a social media post for the killing of Harjit Singh, a businessman operating a trucking safety and insurance consultancy, outside his office in Canada’s Mississauga… they did not mention the name of Lawrence and other gang members, which they usually do in such posts.”

Apart from the murder of Sidhu Moosewala and Baba Siddique, Lawrence Bishnoi came in the limelight after his connection in multiple threats to the Bollywood actor Salman Khan.