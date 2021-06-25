Indian fishermen allege firing by Sri Lankan Navy, share images of bullet hole, ammo

Fishermen from the Pamban area, Rameswaram in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu have alleged firing by Sri Lankan Navy on Friday morning. According to a fishermen community leader, their boats had gone about 15-20 nautical miles into the Bay of Bengal from the Pamban area, when their boat was fired upon, by the island country's Navy.

"It was around 11 am that a Sri Lankan Navy boat had fired upon the Indian fishing boat and it was a mounted gun, not a handheld rifle," Cinnathambi, Coordinator of the Traditional fishermen federation told WION. He maintains that a fisherman had a narrow escape from the bullet which had pierced the body of the relatively strong fiber boat.

Also read | Nine crew members rescued from sinking vessel off Port Blair, says Indian Coast Guard

The fishermen had also shared videos of the bullet hole on the boat and a picture of the bullet recovered from there. The fishermen community have serious apprehensions over this trend of attacks and fear that serious damage and life loss may occur when the weaker wooden boats are fired upon. A meeting in this regard is understood to have taken place between the Fisherfolk, Marina police and the fisheries department officials.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, whose PMK is a part of the ruling BJP at the center, too had tweeted about this issue in Tamil. He said that the firing by the Lankan navy was condemnable and urged the central government to not take such instances lightly. He added that while the nine fishermen were lucky to escape unhurt, their boat had suffered damage.

While asking for suitable compensation for the damage to the boat, Ramadoss also urged the Indian government to take appropriate steps to retrieve the Katchatheevu island, which was ceded to Sri Lanka by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi under the "Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime agreement", aimed at resolving the maritime boundaries in the Palk Strait. Traditionally, this island and its surrounding regions have been used for fishing by both Indian and Lankan fishermen.