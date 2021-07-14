Indian-Americans Atul Gawande, Rahul Gupta in Joe Biden's 11 key nominations

US President Joe Biden has announced his intention to propose 11 people for key positions on Tuesday.

Rahul Gupta and Atul Gawande are the two Indian-Americans among the 11 nominees who will play crucial roles in the US government.

Atul Gawande is the candidate for Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Global Health, United States Agency for International Development, while Rahul Gupta is the nominee for Director of National Drug Control Policy.

Gawande has four New York Times best-selling books to his credit -- Complications, Better, The Checklist Manifesto, and Being Mortal.

"I'm honoured to be nominated to lead global health development at USAID, including for Covid. With more Covid deaths worldwide in the first half of 2021 than in all of 2020, I'm grateful for the chance to help end this crisis and to re-strengthen public health systems worldwide," Gawande said in a tweet.

I’m honored to be nominated to lead global health development at @USAID, including for COVID. With more COVID deaths worldwide in the first half of 2021 than in all of 2020, I’m grateful for the chance to help end this crisis and to re-strengthen public health systems worldwide. — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) July 13, 2021 ×

Dr Rahul Gupta, a primary-care doctor who led Biden’s transition efforts for the drug policy office, would be the first physician to serve as a drug czar if confirmed by the Senate.

"President Biden’s nomination of Dr Rahul Gupta to be the first physician ever to lead the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy is another historic step in the Administration’s efforts to turn the tide of our nation’s addiction and overdose epidemic," the White House said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)