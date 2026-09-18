/India warns Pakistan to prevent repeat of naval incident

India has dismissed Pakistan’s explanation of a collision between an Indian Navy destroyer and a Pakistani patrol vessel in the Arabian Sea, calling Islamabad’s reply “the usual prevarication” and accusing the Pakistani ship of a dangerous, "unprofessional" manoeuvre.

The incident took place on the evening of 15 September. New Delhi says INS Kolkata, a Kolkata-class guided-missile destroyer, was on a routine deployment in international waters when PNS Hunain, a Yarmook-class offshore patrol vessel, closed in and collided with it.

India was quick to react to the development, summoning Pakistani top diplomat in Delhi. Islamabad reacted 9 hours later, claiming Indian side was in Pakistani EEZ. At a regular briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "we have seen Pakistan’s response to the protest we had lodged. It is the usual prevarication that we expected. We reject the allegations and insinuations contained therein".

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“Let me reiterate the facts of the matter. INS Kolkata was on a routine deployment in the western Arabian Sea when Pakistani Naval Ship Hunain conducted itself in an unacceptable and unprofessional manner at sea that resulted in a collision.”

Jaiswal said the Pakistani vessel’s “dangerous overtaking manoeuvre” was “in gross violation of Article 10” of the 1991 Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements. That clause requires naval units at sea not to come within three nautical miles of each other. He added that PNS Hunain also infringed the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea.