India to sign pact on Cheetah relocation with Namibia on Wednesday

India and Namibia will sign pact the much-awaited pact on Cheetah relocation on Wednesday. The pact will be signed between Indian Environment minister Bhupender Yadav and Namibia's foreign minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah who is on an India visit for the India-Africa conclave.

India is expected to get a dozen of Cheetah from Namibia under the pact, the first pact anywhere in the world for the transcontinental transfer of such large numbers of carnivorous animals.

The Cheetah will be brought to India before August 15 on a special flight. The Cheetahs from the African country will be relocated to MP's Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary. India is also in touch with South Africa to get another batch of Cheetahs. The number of Cheetahs India is will be relocating from South Africa is expected to be around 40.

Cheetahs, the fastest land animal got extinct in India in the 1950s, majorly because of excessive hunting. The last cheetahs in the wild were recorded in 1948 when three cheetahs were shot in the forests of Koriya District, Chhattisgarh. In past India has been in touch with Iran for Cheetah relocation, but the plan did not pick up.

