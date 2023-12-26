India: Tigress rests on wall in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, huge crowd gathers to see the big cat

A huge crowd gathered in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district on Tuesday (Dec 26). The reason- a tigress resting on the wall of the Gurudwara in the district's Atkona village. According to reports, the tiger came out of the Tiger Reserve forest in the district and reached Atkona village on Monday night.

The big cat was still resting on the Gurudwara's wall. Scores of people gathered in nearby houses to make videos which went viral on social media.

Here's a look at the video: Uttar Pradesh : The tiger, which came out of the Tiger Reserve forest in Pilibhit district and reached Atkona village in the night, is still resting on the wall of the Gurudwara. A huge crowd has gathered to see the Tiger. A security cordon has been created by the Forest… pic.twitter.com/lvGWH7VHmb — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 26, 2023 × A security cordon had been created by the state forest department using a net. Police administration had also reached the spot.

The tiger was rescued and was under the observation of veterinary doctors at the district's tiger reserve. "We have rescued the tigress that was spotted in Atkona village. It is under observation by the veterinary doctors in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. It is a young female and is approximately 2-3 years old," Naveen Khandelwal, the reserve's deputy director, told the news agency PTI.

Khandelwal said that the tigress was spotted in the village early Tuesday. "The tigress was first localised in the village and was brought out from the village on Tuesday morning after being tranquilised," he added.