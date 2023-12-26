LIVE TV
India: Tigress rests on wall in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, huge crowd gathers to see the big cat

Pilbhit, Uttar PradeshEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Dec 26, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
main img

A huge crowd had gathered to see the Tiger. (Screengrab) Photograph:(Others)

The tiger came out of the Tiger Reserve forest in the Pilibhit district and reached Atkona village on Monday night. 

A huge crowd gathered in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district on Tuesday (Dec 26). The reason- a tigress resting on the wall of the Gurudwara in the district's Atkona village. According to reports, the tiger came out of the Tiger Reserve forest in the district and reached Atkona village on Monday night. 

The big cat was still resting on the Gurudwara's wall. Scores of people gathered in nearby houses to make videos which went viral on social media.

Here's a look at the video:

A security cordon had been created by the state forest department using a net. Police administration had also reached the spot.

The tiger was rescued and was under the observation of veterinary doctors at the district's tiger reserve. "We have rescued the tigress that was spotted in Atkona village. It is under observation by the veterinary doctors in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. It is a young female and is approximately 2-3 years old," Naveen Khandelwal, the reserve's deputy director, told the news agency PTI.

Khandelwal said that the tigress was spotted in the village early Tuesday. "The tigress was first localised in the village and was brought out from the village on Tuesday morning after being tranquilised," he added.

The official also said that four darts were fired at the big cat, of which two missed, while one dart was removed by the tiger itself. 
 

