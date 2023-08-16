ugc_banner

India: Supreme Court identifies words promoting stereotypes against women, suggests alternate phrases

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: Aug 16, 2023, 05:34 PM IST

Supreme Court of India Photograph:(Twitter)

The Supreme Court released a handbook in which it mentioned a list of words that perpetuate gender stereotypes and must be avoided while drafting pleadings as well as orders and judgments.

The Indian Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 16) released a handbook laying out a detailed glossary of gender-unjust terms that it suggested must not be used in court language. 

In the handbook, it mentioned a list of words that perpetuate gender stereotypes and must be avoided while drafting pleadings as well as orders and judgments. Along with the unjust terms, it also released a list of alternative words which it deemed more accurate or appropriate.

“The Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes aims to assist judges and the legal community in identifying, understanding and combating stereotypes about women. It contains a glossary of gender-unjust terms and suggests alternative words or phrases which may be used while drafting pleadings as well as orders and judgments”, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said. 

The handbook noted how several gender-unjust terms were unfairly utilised by courts in the past. It also tried to justify why their use was considered inappropriate and why it may distort the application of the law. \

“Stereotypes are typically held against individuals by virtue of their membership of a group. They are assumptions or beliefs that individuals belonging to specific social groups have certain characteristics or traits”, the handbook read.

Here is the list of words identified as gender-unjust by the Supreme Court along with the alternate recommended phrase.

Gender-unjust terms  Alternative (appropriate) language
Adulteress Woman who has engaged in sexual relations outside of marriage
Affair Relationship outside of marriage
Bastard Non-marital child or a child whose parents were not married
Biological sex/biological male/biological female Sex assigned at birth
Born a girl/boy Assigned female/male at birth
Career woman Woman
Carnal intercourse Sexual intercourse
Chaste woman Woman
Child prostitute Child who has been trafficked
Concubine/keep Woman with whom a man has had romantic or sexual relations outside of marriage
Dutiful wife/faithful wife/good wife/obedient wife Wife
Easy virtue (e.g a woman of easy virtue) Woman
Effeminate (when used pejoratively) Accurately describe the characteristic using a gender neutral term (e.g confident or responsible)
Eve teasing  Street sexual harassment
Faggot Accurately describe the individual's sexual orientation (e.g homosexual or bisexual
Fallen woman Woman
Feminine hygiene products Menstrual products
Forcible rape Rape
Harlot Woman
Hermaphrodite Intersex
Hooker Sex worker
Hormonal (to describe a woman's emotional state) Use a gender neutral term to describe the emotion (e.g compassionate or enthusiastic)
Housewife Homemaker
Indian woman/western woman Woman
Ladylike Use a gender neutral description of behaviour or characteristics (e.g amusing or assertive)
Layabout/Shirker Unemployed
Marriageable age A woman who has attained the legal age required to marry
Mistress Woman with whom a man has had romantic or sexual relations outside of marriage
Prostitute Sex worker
Provider/Breadwinner Employed or earning
Provocative clothing/dress Clothing/dress
Ravished (e.g she was “ravished” by him) Sexually harassed/assaulted or raped
Seductress Woman
Sex change Sex reassignment or gender transition
Slut Woman
Spinster Unmarried woman
Transsexual Transgender
Transvestite Cross-dresser
Unwed mother Mother
 Violated (e.g he violated her) Sexually harassed/assaulted or raped
Whore Woman
Woman of loose morals/easy virtue/promiscuous woman/wanton woman Woman

Survivor or victim? The handbook noted that an individual who has been affected by sexual violence may identify themselves as either a “survivor” or “victim”.

Both terms are applicable unless the individual has expressed a preference in which case the individual's preference should be respected.

