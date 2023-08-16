India: Supreme Court identifies words promoting stereotypes against women, suggests alternate phrases
The Supreme Court released a handbook in which it mentioned a list of words that perpetuate gender stereotypes and must be avoided while drafting pleadings as well as orders and judgments.
The Indian Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 16) released a handbook laying out a detailed glossary of gender-unjust terms that it suggested must not be used in court language.
In the handbook, it mentioned a list of words that perpetuate gender stereotypes and must be avoided while drafting pleadings as well as orders and judgments. Along with the unjust terms, it also released a list of alternative words which it deemed more accurate or appropriate.
“The Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes aims to assist judges and the legal community in identifying, understanding and combating stereotypes about women. It contains a glossary of gender-unjust terms and suggests alternative words or phrases which may be used while drafting pleadings as well as orders and judgments”, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.
The handbook noted how several gender-unjust terms were unfairly utilised by courts in the past. It also tried to justify why their use was considered inappropriate and why it may distort the application of the law. \
“Stereotypes are typically held against individuals by virtue of their membership of a group. They are assumptions or beliefs that individuals belonging to specific social groups have certain characteristics or traits”, the handbook read.
Here is the list of words identified as gender-unjust by the Supreme Court along with the alternate recommended phrase.
|Gender-unjust terms
|Alternative (appropriate) language
|Adulteress
|Woman who has engaged in sexual relations outside of marriage
|Affair
|Relationship outside of marriage
|Bastard
|Non-marital child or a child whose parents were not married
|Biological sex/biological male/biological female
|Sex assigned at birth
|Born a girl/boy
|Assigned female/male at birth
|Career woman
|Woman
|Carnal intercourse
|Sexual intercourse
|Chaste woman
|Woman
|Child prostitute
|Child who has been trafficked
|Concubine/keep
|Woman with whom a man has had romantic or sexual relations outside of marriage
|Dutiful wife/faithful wife/good wife/obedient wife
|Wife
|Easy virtue (e.g a woman of easy virtue)
|Woman
|Effeminate (when used pejoratively)
|Accurately describe the characteristic using a gender neutral term (e.g confident or responsible)
|Eve teasing
|Street sexual harassment
|Faggot
|Accurately describe the individual's sexual orientation (e.g homosexual or bisexual
|Fallen woman
|Woman
|Feminine hygiene products
|Menstrual products
|Forcible rape
|Rape
|Harlot
|Woman
|Hermaphrodite
|Intersex
|Hooker
|Sex worker
|Hormonal (to describe a woman's emotional state)
|Use a gender neutral term to describe the emotion (e.g compassionate or enthusiastic)
|Housewife
|Homemaker
|Indian woman/western woman
|Woman
|Ladylike
|Use a gender neutral description of behaviour or characteristics (e.g amusing or assertive)
|Layabout/Shirker
|Unemployed
|Marriageable age
|A woman who has attained the legal age required to marry
|Mistress
|Woman with whom a man has had romantic or sexual relations outside of marriage
|Prostitute
|Sex worker
|Provider/Breadwinner
|Employed or earning
|Provocative clothing/dress
|Clothing/dress
|Ravished (e.g she was “ravished” by him)
|Sexually harassed/assaulted or raped
|Seductress
|Woman
|Sex change
|Sex reassignment or gender transition
|Slut
|Woman
|Spinster
|Unmarried woman
|Transsexual
|Transgender
|Transvestite
|Cross-dresser
|Unwed mother
|Mother
|Violated (e.g he violated her)
|Sexually harassed/assaulted or raped
|Whore
|Woman
|Woman of loose morals/easy virtue/promiscuous woman/wanton woman
|Woman
Survivor or victim? The handbook noted that an individual who has been affected by sexual violence may identify themselves as either a “survivor” or “victim”.
Both terms are applicable unless the individual has expressed a preference in which case the individual's preference should be respected.
