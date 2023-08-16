India: Supreme Court identifies words promoting stereotypes against women, suggests alternate phrases

The Indian Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 16) released a handbook laying out a detailed glossary of gender-unjust terms that it suggested must not be used in court language.

In the handbook, it mentioned a list of words that perpetuate gender stereotypes and must be avoided while drafting pleadings as well as orders and judgments. Along with the unjust terms, it also released a list of alternative words which it deemed more accurate or appropriate.

“The Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes aims to assist judges and the legal community in identifying, understanding and combating stereotypes about women. It contains a glossary of gender-unjust terms and suggests alternative words or phrases which may be used while drafting pleadings as well as orders and judgments”, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

Watch: Supreme Court: Financial penalties must be proportionate to profits | India

The handbook noted how several gender-unjust terms were unfairly utilised by courts in the past. It also tried to justify why their use was considered inappropriate and why it may distort the application of the law. \

“Stereotypes are typically held against individuals by virtue of their membership of a group. They are assumptions or beliefs that individuals belonging to specific social groups have certain characteristics or traits”, the handbook read.

Here is the list of words identified as gender-unjust by the Supreme Court along with the alternate recommended phrase.

Gender-unjust terms Alternative (appropriate) language Adulteress Woman who has engaged in sexual relations outside of marriage Affair Relationship outside of marriage Bastard Non-marital child or a child whose parents were not married Biological sex/biological male/biological female Sex assigned at birth Born a girl/boy Assigned female/male at birth Career woman Woman Carnal intercourse Sexual intercourse Chaste woman Woman Child prostitute Child who has been trafficked Concubine/keep Woman with whom a man has had romantic or sexual relations outside of marriage Dutiful wife/faithful wife/good wife/obedient wife Wife Easy virtue (e.g a woman of easy virtue) Woman Effeminate (when used pejoratively) Accurately describe the characteristic using a gender neutral term (e.g confident or responsible) Eve teasing Street sexual harassment Faggot Accurately describe the individual's sexual orientation (e.g homosexual or bisexual Fallen woman Woman Feminine hygiene products Menstrual products Forcible rape Rape Harlot Woman Hermaphrodite Intersex Hooker Sex worker Hormonal (to describe a woman's emotional state) Use a gender neutral term to describe the emotion (e.g compassionate or enthusiastic) Housewife Homemaker Indian woman/western woman Woman Ladylike Use a gender neutral description of behaviour or characteristics (e.g amusing or assertive) Layabout/Shirker Unemployed Marriageable age A woman who has attained the legal age required to marry Mistress Woman with whom a man has had romantic or sexual relations outside of marriage Prostitute Sex worker Provider/Breadwinner Employed or earning Provocative clothing/dress Clothing/dress Ravished (e.g she was “ravished” by him) Sexually harassed/assaulted or raped Seductress Woman Sex change Sex reassignment or gender transition Slut Woman Spinster Unmarried woman Transsexual Transgender Transvestite Cross-dresser Unwed mother Mother Violated (e.g he violated her) Sexually harassed/assaulted or raped Whore Woman Woman of loose morals/easy virtue/promiscuous woman/wanton woman Woman

Survivor or victim? The handbook noted that an individual who has been affected by sexual violence may identify themselves as either a “survivor” or “victim”.

Both terms are applicable unless the individual has expressed a preference in which case the individual's preference should be respected.