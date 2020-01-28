India summons Pak High Commission official over abduction of Hindu girl, desecration of Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple

India on Tuesday summoned a senior official from the Pakistan High Commission and issued a strong demarche against the abduction of a Hindu girl from her marriage ceremony on January 25.

India also issued a demarche regarding desecration of Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple in Tharparkar Sindh province on January 26.

A Hindu temple was vandalised in Chachro, Tharparkar area of Pakistan's Sindh province after miscreants set fire to holy books and idols.

It is the second occasion after the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara within a month. No arrests were made after the desecration of Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple in Tharparkar.

In yet another case of forced conversion in Pakistan, a 24-year-old Hindu woman was allegedly kidnapped from her wedding and forcibly converted to Islam in Matiari district of Sindh province.

According to Pakistan's own human rights commission from January 2004 to May 2018, there were 7,430 cases of such abductions of Sindhi girls in Pakistan.