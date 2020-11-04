India successfully test-fires enhanced version of Pinaka Rocket System in Odisha

India today fest-fired an extended range version of indigenously-developed Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) system.

Six rockets were launched in quick succession and the test met complete mission objectives, defence sources said.

The test flight was carried out from Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha.

The DRDO said that this new rocket system has a longer range with reduced length compared to the earlier variant (Mk-1), which will now be phased out. The design and development have been carried out by Pune-based laboratories of DRDO, Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL).

The enhanced range version of the weapon can destroy targets at a distance beyond 45 km.

(With inputs from agencies)