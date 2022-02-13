India sends medical supplies to Kiribati as the island struggles with its first Covid outbreak

India has delivered medical supplies to Kiribati as the island is dealing with the Covid outbreak for the first time in two years. The government of India sent a consignment of medical supplies, containing PPEs and medications, states the Ministry of External Affairs.

The relief material also includes pulse oximeters, swabs with VTM, specimen bags for swabs, PPE kits (surgical masks, gloves, N95 masks, shoe covers, hair caps) and emergency Covid medication supplies.

The Ministry claimed that this shows India’s commitment to providing "Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support," as an early responder in the Pacific region. "India remains committed to extend full support to Kiribati’s national efforts in mitigating the challenges arising from the pandemic," the statement read.

The Covid outbreak in Kiribati can be attributed to the low vaccination rate as only 33 per cent of 113,000 residents are fully vaccinated. Also, 59 per cent have received just one shot.

As per President Taneti Maamau the administration is using all of its resources to deal with the crisis. He also urged the citizens to get vaccinated.

There was no sign of an outbreak in the Pacific island because it was closed for two years. However, it reopened last month and this is when a jet transported 54 of the island nation's people back home.

Kiribati is one of the most isolated islands in the world. It is some 5,000km (3,100 miles) from its nearest continent, North America.