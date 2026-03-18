/India's transport sector has provided 4.5 crore jobs: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Indian Minister of Road Transport and Highways, while speaking at the WION World Pulse summit on Wednesday (March 18), said that the transport sector of the country has provided 4.5 crore jobs to the people. The minister further added that India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. He said that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the vision to make India an economy of $5 trillion. Hence, Gadkari said, the transport sector is the soul of the growth of the Indian economy.

"When the BJP came in power in 2014, the size of this industry (Transport) was 7 lakh crore. And at present, its size is 23 lakh crore. Earlier, we were at 7th place and now we are the 3rd place, leaving Japan behind. tThe US is the at the top, having the industry size 79 lakh crore. China is at the 2nd position having the industry size of 49 lakh crore. And India is has 23 lkah crore," Gadkari said.

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“The transport industry of India has given more than 4.5 crore jobs to people till date. This industry has the highest contribution in the exports of the country. And this industry, to both state and central, gives the highest revenue," the minister added. "Our policy is that transport must be safe, pollution free, and sustainable," Gadkari added.