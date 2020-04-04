India reports biggest spike in 24 hrs, coronavirus cases cross 2,900

India reported 355 new cases of novel coronavirus on Friday, taking its tally to 2,902. Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated.

The total number of deaths reported due to COVID-19 disease rose to 68, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 423 cases. Tamil Nadu is the next most affected state with 411 cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 386.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering -- including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

An FIR was earlier registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897, in the national capital.

