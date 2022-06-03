India registers over 4,000 Covid infections after nearly 3 months; 10 deaths in 24 hours

India registered more than 4,000 coronavirus actions after nearly three months, taking country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,68,585, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

With the addition of 4,041 new cases in a span of 24 hours, the active cases touched 21,177, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The death toll also climbed to 5,24,651 with 10 fresh fatalities, the data stated. The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections.

Among the Indian states, western Maharashtra has been registering more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in the past four days. The state had recorded 1,081 cases on Wednesday, the number dipped to 1,048 on Thursday. Of the new 1,048 cases, Mumbai recorded 704 cases, which accounts for 67 per cent of the total cases in Maharashtra. On Wednesday, the city had recorded 739 infections.

Delhi, on the other hand, recorded 373 fresh COVID-19 cases, and two deaths on Thursday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 2-million mark on August 7, 2020, 3-millions on August 23, 4-million on September 5 and 5-million on September 16. It went past 6-million on September 28, 7-million on October 11, crossed 8-million on October 29, 9-million on November 20 and surpassed 100-million mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of 200 million on May 4 and 300 million on June 23 last year.

As per the health ministry, India conducted 4,25,379 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has so far conducted 8.5 billion tests, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

The country has administered more than 19 billion vaccine doses so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

