India orders blocking of 16 YouTube channels, including six based in Pakistan

The Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, utilising the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021, has issued orders for blocking 16 YouTube news channels.

These YouTube news channels have been shut down for propagating false information affecting India's national security, foreign policy, and public order.

Under the IT Rules, 2021, 10 Indian and 6 Pakistani YouTube channels were shut down using emergency powers.

These YouTube channels broadcast false, unconfirmed material in India in order to cause panic, foment communal strife, and disrupt public order.

Blocked YouTube based news channels had a viewership of over 680 million.

Some YouTube channels in India released content that referred to a group as terrorists and incited enmity among members of various religious communities.

This type of content was discovered to have the potential to cause community strife and disrupt public order.

Several YouTube channels based in India have been found to disseminate unsubstantiated news and videos that have the potential to cause fear among diverse segments of the population.

False assertions of a pan-India shutdown due to COVID-19, threatening migrant labour, and bogus claims about threats to certain religious communities, among others, are examples.

Such content was found to be harmful to the country's public order.



