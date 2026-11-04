/India opens full pathway for Agniveers to join permanent military ranks

New Delhi: Indian government has cleared a major revision to its short-service military recruitment scheme, creating a clear route for every Agniveer to eventually serve as a regular soldier.

Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani announced on Wednesday that the Cabinet had approved an additional two-year engagement for the 75 per cent of Agniveers who were previously due to leave after four years. Those who accept the extension and later wish to stay will be eligible for permanent enrolment, subject to objective selection criteria.

“Today is a very significant day for the Indian Defence Forces and for our Agniveers,” General Subramani said. “The Cabinet has created a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the Indian Defence Forces.”

The Agnipath scheme was introduced on 14 June 2022. It was always intended to be reviewed, with continuous performance evaluation of the recruits. The first batch is now nearing the end of its four-year tenure, and feedback on their work has been “very positive,” the general said.

Under the original rules, only 25 per cent of each batch were to be selected for regular service on merit. The remaining 75 per cent were expected to return to civilian life as disciplined young people, receiving a one-time Seva Nidhi package. That exit plan has now been altered.

The 75 per cent not chosen for immediate retention will be offered more years. After a total of six years, anyone who wants to continue will be considered for enrolment as regular personnel, provided they meet the required standards. The 25 per cent already selected on merit will proceed as previously planned.

The new arrangement gives those personnel an alternative to immediate demobilisation.

Those who take the extra two years will receive higher pay than under the original four-year package, along with an enhanced Seva Nidhi amount if they choose to leave afterwards. Officials have described the change as preserving the youthful profile the scheme was meant to create, while retaining experienced and motivated troops.