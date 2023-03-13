India: Mumbai's civic body forms a seven-member committee to curb deteriorating air quality

Poor air quality for the last three months has been a cause of concern for citizens living in India’s financial capital city - Mumbai. Its civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has blamed construction activity as the major cause for the rising bad air quality in the city.

To suggest dust control measures, BMC has formed a seven-member committee under the chairmanship of Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Sanjeev Kumar. As per the directions given by Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal, the panel shall submit a report within seven days.

“There are around 5,000 sites where construction work is going on currently. The air quality in Mumbai region including the city is currently bad due to changes in the wind speed conditions combined with dust arising from various development and construction works, which are going on a large scale. In view of this, dust is the main factor responsible for air pollution,” said a senior BMC official.

The committee’s main role will be to form a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for dust control in the BMC area. It has to be finalised and implemented from April 1, 2023. Anyone found violating the rules will face strict action including being forced to stop the construction activity.

Usually, it is the national capital city of Delhi making headlines for its bad air quality, say officials. However, something has been different for Mumbai this time around.

Mumbai, which has a long coastline, and is believed to have better air quality than Delhi has surpassed the national capital's pollution levels several times.

With the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai, doctors have sounded the alarm and advised those with respiratory illnesses to be cautious.