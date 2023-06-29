India might witness rise in domestic violence against women in 2090s due to climate change: Study

A study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, on Wednesday (June 28) found that an increase in temperatures leads to a substantial rise in domestic violence against women.

The South Asia-based study looks at three countries, India, Pakistan, and Nepal between 2010 and 2018, where thousands of girls and women spoke about their experience of emotional, physical and sexual violence.

It also noted that without any steps taken to limit emissions which contribute to global warming and climate change, in the 2090s, India might experience the highest rate of violence against women among the three countries studied. What did the study find? According to the study, one degree Celsius rise in average annual temperature was linked to an increase of more than 6.3 per cent in incidents of physical and sexual domestic violence across the three countries.

The researchers tracked 194,871 girls and women aged between 15 and 49 to study the prevalence of intimate partner violence (IPV) and its types which include physical, sexual, and emotional violence across India, Pakistan and Nepal.

“A significant association was found between high ambient temperature and the prevalence of IPV against women,” said the study, adding that with every one degree Celsius increase in the annual mean temperature, they noted a total of 4.49 per cent IPV prevalence.

The research also projected that IPV prevalence would increase by as much as 21 per cent by the end of this century under the “unlimited emissions scenarios.” However, if steps are taken to curb emissions contributing to climate change and global warming, the IPV prevalence would “moderately increase,” said the researchers.

In its projected increase in violence, the study also found that physical (28.3 per cent) and sexual violence (26.1 per cent) were significantly higher than emotional (8.9 per cent).

Speaking about the findings of the research, Michelle Bell, a professor of environmental health at Yale University and a co-author of the study, said there were “many potential pathways, both physiological and sociological, through which higher temperature could affect risk of violence”.

Extreme heat sets off a chain reaction of socio-economic effects like crop failures, and effects on income, and forces people to stay at home without any means to earn a daily wage, which puts a lot of pressure on households and gives rise to violence against women.

The study also found that IPV is significantly more prevalent in lower-income and rural households when compared to heat-related increases in violence in higher-income groups. The research was conducted across all income groups.

“There is growing evidence that extreme heat can affect stress, lower inhibitions, increase aggression, and exacerbate mental illness,” said Bell, as quoted by the United Kingdom-based media outlet. Heatwave in India and its relation with rise in domestic violence According to the study, India is projected to witness the highest IPV prevalence in the 2090s among the three countries with 23.5 per cent when compared to Nepal (14.8 per cent) and Pakistan (5.9 per cent). This comes as India witnessed several heat-related deaths, earlier this year, with temperatures up to 45 degree Celsius in certain parts of the country.

A former employee of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh’s Commission for Women and activist, Suniti Gargi, said that heatwaves in the country are common during summer and she believes that climate change is making them worse, said a report by the Guardian, adding that she also drew the connection between a rise in temperatures and levels of domestic violence.

“I’ve been seeing unusually high temperatures becoming more common,” said Gargi, as per the British media report. She added, “They cause tremendous economic stress in families. If a man can migrate to another state to get work, it can help keep the home fires burning but when he cannot for whatever reason, his wife is at the receiving end of his anger and feelings of uselessness.”







